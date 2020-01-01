Mosimane pinpoints Mamelodi Sundowns strikeforce as 'critical' department in need of reinforcement

The Brazilians coach says he has already drafted his shopping list ahead of the next player transfer period

coach Pitso Mosimane has identified the forwards' department as a "critical" area which needs beefing up when the transfer window opens for next season.

Sundowns are the lowest-scoring side in the Premier Soccer League ( ) top-four with 30 goals so far this season.

Midfielder Themba Zwane is the team's top goal-scorer with nine league goals, followed by forward Sibusiso Vilakazi who has found the back of the net five times in 18 matches.

Other forwards Jose Ali Meza and Mauricio Affonso have managed a goal each although they have been struggling with injuries, while Lebohang Maboe has just one goal to his name in 17 league appearances.

"It's always the areas of scoring goals. It's the most critical part of the team," Mosimane told SuperSport.com.

Despite their frontmen battling to rise to the occasion, Sundowns are on course for a third-straight league title, placed second on the standings, four points behind leaders who have played a game more than them.

Without mentioning the names of his targeted players, Mosimane says he is aware that he will not win the signatures of everyone on his wish list, but he will activate other options in the event of missing out on his primary targets.

"We know the players we want. If it was possible, but you know transfers are not easy," Mosimane said.

"If it was possible, we would do it now. We have highlighted who we want. Of course, we are not going to get everybody we want and there is Plan A and Plan B. Last year we signed two players. This year we need to get a little more."

The former Bafana Bafana coach recently said he is eyeing some South American players.

Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino and Kaizer Chiefs' Leonardo Castro are some of the South American players who have been top performers for Sundowns in recent years, while Affonso and Venezuelan Meza are yet to bring out their best.

Argentine forward Emiliano Tade parted ways with the Brazilians at the end of last year after failing to make an impact at the club.