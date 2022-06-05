Mosimane: Orlando Pirates and other PSL clubs can afford R2 million per month

Jingles gave an example of FC Barcelona with the Spanish giants having struggled on the pitch in recent times due to their financial problems

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has insisted that Premier Soccer League clubs can afford him if they really want him.



The decorated 57-year-old tactician signed a two-year contract extension with the Egyptian football powerhouse in March this year and he is believed to be earning a whopping R2,5 million per month.



“It’s not about affordability," Mosimane, who is considered to be among the highest-paid coaches in African club football, told the media.



The man nicknamed Jingles implied that top PSL clubs can employ him on an R2 million per month contract through the assistance of their club sponsors.



"Do you want to tell me that Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates do not have money to pay a coach? No, what we are talking about is the culture that we cannot pay a coach R2-million a month. But if you have sponsors you can do it," he said.



“In South Africa sponsorship is big. Maybe we need to investigate how much money the sponsors are giving to the clubs, and then we will realise this thing is doable.”



With uncertainty surrounding the Pirates coaching job following former coach Fadlu Davids' departure, most Bucs fans would love to see Mosimane taking charge of their club.



The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year mentor made it known that he is not afraid of challenges having won trophies with SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Al Ahly in 2020.



“I’ve been a guy who comes and rebuilds teams. At Sundowns, they were 14th on the log when I joined them. SuperSport United as well, they were 14th," he continued.



"So, I am not afraid to rebuild, but you must put your money where your mouth is… you cannot rebuild and not invest money.



“Football is not about how good the coach is, you must have good players. Why is Barcelona where it is today? No money, no top players. Football at the highest level is about money.”