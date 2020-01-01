Mosimane on what former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maluleka brings to Mamelodi Sundowns

The Kagiso-born mentor has spoken highly of the Tembisa-born star and he's positive he will succeed at the Brazilians

coach Pitso Mosimane believes George Maluleka will bring a different dimension to how his team plays next season.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined the Brazilians from on July 1 following the expiry of his contract and Amakhosi's decision not to offer him a contract extension to finish the suspended campaign.

He has already been training with the Tshwane giants in Rustenburg, and Mosimane said he has spoken to him about what he expects whichever role he plays for the team.

"He is a good boy, a good player, intelligent, intrinsic also and I have spoken to him about tactics and I have put him through the process of how our number six and eight plays," Mosimane told the Sundowns website.

Furthermore, Mosimane is excited about what Maluleka will bring to his team, and he's pleased that the midfielder is willing to learn.

"He comes with a lot of set-piece delivery and he can score, can shoot from outside the box and is willing to learn which is good and we wish him all the best," added the 55-year-old mentor.

Meanwhile, Maluleka spoke about his first day at Sundowns and the welcome he received from his new teammates and the technical team.

"The first day was good and great to be back on the field, a lot of physical training and I enjoyed myself," said Maluleka.

"The guys have been good, I received a warm welcome, it was very good and I am happy."

Maluleka will be eligible to play for Mosimane's team at the start of the 2020-21 season as he's currently not registered with the .

He will be fighting for a place in the starting line-up with the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Andile Jali among other players.

His arrival may have well ended Oupa Manyisa's career at the Chloorkop-based outfit.

Manyisa, who featured 47 times for Sundowns since his arrival from , is still waiting to hear if he still has a future at the club as his contract has already expired.

The former Bucs skipper is not with his teammates in Rustenburg but the club is expected to make a decision on his future in the next few weeks.