Mosimane on Mamelodi Sundowns not being awarded a penalty against Al Ahly

The Kagiso-born tactician said his players should bring their A-game in the return leg against the Red Devils

head coach Pitso Mosimane admitted gave his side a difficult match in the first leg of the Caf quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Al Ahly took a giant step towards securing a spot in the semi-finals, thanks to a second-half brace by Ali Maaloul one of which was from the penalty spot.

Mosimane didn't want to be drawn into whether or not Al Ahly deserved to be awarded the penalty, saying it was probably the right decision against his team from where he was standing.

"You can say whatever you [want to] say. It's difficult inside there. Probably a penalty... my player says he put his foot but the guy kept his foot behind. I don't know. I am not complaining about the penalty. I think we played okay, we played well," Mosimane told the media after the game.

The 55-year-old mentor further admitted overturning a two-goal deficit will be extremely difficult but he expects Sundowns to produce a much better performance in Tshwane.

"It's just that two goals are a bit difficult for us to turn the result around but we have to turn the volume up in Pretoria," he said.

Mosimane said Sundowns don't have an option but to take the game to the Red Devils and score goals next weekend and said while the Egyptian giants put them under a lot of pressure in their own backyard, his players managed to soak it up quite well.

"We don't have an option but to score in Pretoria but, yeah, congratulations to Al Ahly. I think they are a good team, a big team with a lot of pressure but we managed to deal with the pressure."