Mosimane on leaving Bafana Bafana star Tau at Al Ahly – ‘He doesn’t need me to survive’

Pitso Mosimane has responded to critics who predicted that Percy Tau would struggle at Al Ahly without him.

Mosimane convinced Tau to join Al Ahly

The coach then left Tau behind

Tau was expected to struggle without Pitso

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane signed the Bafana Bafana star at Al Ahly in August 2021. But 10 days down the line, the Al Wahda coach left the Cairo giants, leaving Tau behind.

There were fears Tau would struggle under Mosimane’s successor Marcel Koller who initially did not regularly use the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker. Exit rumours even went viral that the 29-year will leave the reigning African champions.

But Tau turned himself into a top performer this season to the extent of Mosimane suggesting he should return to Europe.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “He’s mentally resilient, so no, he doesn’t need me to survive. He survived in Belgium and England without me,” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“He would be fit for two games, and then be out. He had that problem for over a year, but once he got fit, there was no doubt he would succeed at Ahly. I brought him there because I knew he’s strong mentally.

“He was frustrated at Brighton because he was not playing but I told him he could play Champions League and (Fifa) Club World Cup. He’s achieved that now, something he would never have achieved at Brighton. We also made sure he doesn’t downgrade his financial package. Ahly gave him a proper contract.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the prominent people who appeared to doubt Tau playing regularly post-Mosimane was Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Back then, the Belgian predicted a gloomy future for Tau after Mosimane had left the Cairo giants.

It even led to Mosimane responding to Broos' remarks regarding the Bafana star. But Tau went on to shine and was Al Ahly's key player on their way to lifting the Caf Champions League title.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Tau did not feature for Al Ahly in Sunday's 1-0 win over Suez in the Egyptian Cup but could return on Thursday for Premier League duty away at National Bank of Egypt.