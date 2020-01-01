Mosimane on Brockie's Mamelodi Sundowns future after Maritzburg United loan

The 32-year-old New Zealander is waiting to know if the Brazilians will retain his services after the end of his loan spell in KwaZulu-Natal

coach Pitso Mosimane is in no hurry to make a decision regarding the future of Jeremy Brockie who is on loan at .

The Kiwi is on a season-long loan at the Team of Choice from Sundowns and is waiting to know if he is in Mosimane’s plans for next season.

Having failed to make an impact at Maritzburg, Brockie’s Sundowns future is uncertain after managing just 12 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances and just a goal so far this season.

With his parent club following his progress in Pietermaritzburg, the former SuperSport United forward's future is not yet a priority at Chloorkop.

“We haven’t decided to be honest‚ it is one of those late decisions,” Mosimane told Times Live.

“We have to decide with the whole technical team and the management. At the moment we are a little bit worried about the ones we want to bring in because they’ll sign with other people.

“The contracts of some of them are coming to an end and some of them have a year left‚ with a year left it’s the best time to pitch.”

Brockie has struggled for form at Maritzburg where he is in the shadows of fellow forwards Judas Moseamedi and Thabiso Kutumela.

This is despite being under Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler whom he previously played under at SuperSport United where he was a hit.

After crossing the Pretoria floor from SuperSport in 2018, the New Zealander failed to recreate the form that attracted Sundowns, leading to a season-loan to the Team of Choice at the beginning of this term.