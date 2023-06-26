Mosimane officially unveiled at Al Wahda FC ahead of King Salman Club Championship

Pitso Mosimane has officially been unveiled as the head coach of the UAE Pro League outfit Al Wahda.

Mosimane joined Al Wahda as a free agent

Jingles secured promotion with Al Ahli

UAE outfit present Mosimane to the fans

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Wahda appointed the celebrated South African to coach them in the 2023/24 UAE Pro League season.

The tactician joined as a free agent after parting ways with the Saudi outfit Al Ahli at the end of their domestic season.

Mosimane has now been presented officially to the club faithful ahead of the new campaign that starts in August.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Al Wahda Club welcomed its new head coach, Pitso Mosimane, who arrived in Abu Dhabi this morning to lead the team in the upcoming season. The new coach was welcomed by Mr. Fares Makoum Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Wahda Football Company, and Mr. Riad Al Thawadi, the company’s sports director. Mr. Fares Maktoum Al Mazrouei welcomed the head coach, wishing him success in leading Al Wahda to the championship platforms," read a statement from the club.

"In return, Mosimane expressed his gratitude to the Al Wahda management for the warm welcome and his will to work hard with the team to succeed and gain the fans’ admiration and support.

"Mosimane will begin his duties with the first team from the Serbia camp, which starts on July 1, in preparation for participating in the King Salman Club Championship.

"The team is scheduled to return from the Serbia camp to the capital Abu Dhabi on July 17, before heading to Abha, Saudi Arabia on July 20 [for the competition]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane has won 17 trophies with his last three teams - Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly of Egypt, and Al Ahli.

The Kagiso-born tactician has a bigger challenge of guiding Al Wahda to their first league title since the 2009/10 season.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane will now prepare the team to take part in the Salman Club Championship starting late in July.

His first match will be against Kuwait Club on July 28th, before playing CR Belouizdad three days later and finishing on August 3 with a fixture against Raja Casablanca.