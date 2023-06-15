Mosimane officially quits Saudi outfit Al Ahli after winning league and promotion

Pitso Mosimane has officially announced his exit from Al Ahli after helping them get promoted to the Saudi Pro League.

Mosimane joined Al Ahli in September 2022

He helped team win league and get promoted

Mosimane posts official statement to social media

WHAT HAPPENED: The future of Mosimane at Al Ahli had not been guaranteed by the management despite his achievements.

Initially, the celebrated South African coach had hinted he was considering extending his stay, however, it has not been the case.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has now officially announced his exit from the club.

WHAT HE SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane, who had been initially linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and Zamalek, joined the Saudi outfit in September 2022.

It was the fourth club he has coached in his career having started with SuperSport United, Downs, and Al Ahly.

His latest achievement means he has now won a total of 18 trophies making him the most decorated African club coach.

WHAT NEXT: The fans are now looking forward to the next venture for the 58-year-old and whether he will continue his run of success..