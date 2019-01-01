Mosimane not jealous Kaizer Chiefs can break Mamelodi Sundowns record

The Kagiso-born tactician has praised Amakhosi, who are looking to go all the way and clinch their fifth PSL title season

coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted can break the -record points tally set by his current club.

The accomplished tactician led Masandawana to a record-breaking 71 points during the 2015/16 season and they deservedly clinched the league title.

Their Gauteng rivals, Chiefs are enjoying one of their best seasons in the PSL era having accumulated an impressive 31 points from 12 matches.

Mosimane believes Amakhosi can surpass their record if they can maintain their great form in the top-flight league.

"If they win the league we should stand up and give them the biggest round of applause and if they match the record," Mosimane said on Sports Club.

"The 71 points we have done, I said we will never match that record at Sundowns. The way they are going, for me it’s 75 points. The way I calculate, it’s 75 points.'

The outspoken manager went on to add other teams shouldn’t be jealous of Chiefs' current form with the Soweto giants having won seven successive games in the league.

"Remember the 71 points we had was 22 wins out of 30. It’s a big one," the former SuperSport United coach added.

"They are on a roll, they are going well. Don’t be jealous. We can talk about other things that are linked to how they win games, but at the end those are wins. Look at the log and be realistic."

Sundowns remain hopeful of defending their league title despite being 10 points behind leaders Chiefs on the league standings.

Masandawana, who have won a record nine PSL titles, have a game in hand.