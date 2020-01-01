Mosimane names PSL title as Mamelodi Sundowns' priority

The Brazilians could finish the season with a treble but their coach has emphasised on winning the league title as their top ambition

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is more concerned with winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) than any other piece of silverware this season.

After winning this season’s Telkom Knockout, Sundowns still have a chance of claiming a treble if they win the league title and the Nedbank Cup.

Even exiting the Caf might not spoil Sundowns’ season as they are just four points behind PSL leaders in the league race with just a game in hand.

“If you ask me do you want the league or Nedbank Cup‚ I will say the league? And if you ask me do you want to win both‚ my answer will be‚ ‘Yes I want both and we are going for both’‚” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Times Live.

“But the league is more prestigious because there is La Decima [10 league titles] for us as a club at the end of the season if we win it. There is also the prestige of winning the league championship for the third time in a row and it also gives us a spot in the Caf Champions League.

“There is also the monetary part to it‚ so there is more bragging rights in winning the league than the Nedbank Cup.”

After compiling the advantages of winning the league title Mosimane readies his charges to face at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

A win for Sundowns will see them come just a point behind Chiefs and boost their title defence chances.