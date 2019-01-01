Mosimane: Maybe you can locate Mamelodi Sundowns striker Rantie

The former Bafana Bafana marksman is nowhere to be seen and his coach admitted he hasn't seen the journeyman in weeks

coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he hasn't seen Tokelo Rantie in weeks now, adding they are still trying to locate the former AFC Bournemouth striker.

Rantie was given a second chance by Mosimane earlier this season following his departure from .

However, Mosimane sounded very disappointed when asked about Rantie's whereabouts on Saturday night.

"Ah Tokelo... I don’t know. You must ask Yugesh (Singh)," Mosimane told reporters.

"I haven’t seen him. Maybe you can locate him but we will see," added the Sundowns mentor.

The speedy striker was released by several of his previous clubs for the same offence in the past, including Cape Town City and Turkish club Genclerbirligi.

Mosimane was willing to help Rantie get back to his best as he handed him a lifeline after the marksman's struggles to find a new home.

With the Brazilians finding it difficult to locate Rantie, it remains to be seen if the club would welcome the forward should he decide to return.

Rantie was expected to use his experience and help contribute to the club's goals and objectives alongside the likes of Mauricio Affonso and Lebohang Maboe upfront.

Nonetheless, Mosimane will have to find a way to do without the former player, who hasn't been a regular since joining the Tshwane giants on a free transfer.

Sundowns have a history of terminating the contracts of players who misbehave or at worst go AWOL.

Last season, Siyabonga Zulu went AWOL for a month and he was released soon after returning to Chloorkop.