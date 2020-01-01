Nine trophies in seven years is bad, Mamelodi Sundowns can do better than that - Mosimane

The Brazilians boss took over the coaching reins at Chloorkop in 2012 and has enjoyed a period of success

coach Pitso Mosimane is not pleased with the number of trophies he has won during his tenure at the club.

Under Mosimane, Sundowns have won four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, a Caf trophy, the Caf Super Cup, a Nedbank Cup title and the Telkom Knockout twice.

While some might regard it as a significant haul since no other PSL coach has had such success in the last decade, the Downs coach is still not satisfied.

“When you master the way you play, you are able to bring results so I think nine trophies is bad in seven years, we can do better of course but just win a trophy every year, one or two…I want to stay because I love the team,” Mosimane told FM as per Far Post.

If this season is not cancelled, Mosimane could add more silverware to his cabinet, as Sundowns could retain the league title and are also in contention for a second Nedbank Cup.

Having already downplayed his achievements at Sundowns, the coach has also refused to take all the credit for revolutionising the club into a mean machine that has dominated South African football under him.

“I found Sundowns playing well but I found Sundowns not being able to defend because they were good going forward and they outplayed teams but lose matches so they lack a little bit of balance and I put the balance by changing the shape,” Mosimane said.

“I didn’t bring the culture of playing a passing game at Mamelodi Sundowns, it has been there when [Stanley] ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was there [as coach in the 1980s], let’s be honest, let’s give praise to the coaches who were there before me, they played that way.”

Mosimane took over from Dutchman Johan Neeskens in 2012 and feels that his predecessor was not a bad coach despite overseeing a poor spell.

“When I came to Sundowns, they were playing well but not winning, I don’t think Johan Neeskens was a bad coach, no you can’t coach and win the Uefa Champions League as an assistant coach and you are one of the legends in Dutch football,” Mosimane concluded.

Neeskens had a discordant relationship with Downs supporters which coupled with poor results, led to his departure.