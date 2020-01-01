Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns must listen to the coach’s demands - Bapela

The retired midfielder shares his thoughts on the prolonged contract negotiations for Mosimane’s new contract

legend Alex Bapela has urged the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to listen to coach Pitso Mosimane’s demands and offer him a new contract.

‘Barnes’ also says even though he believes the Brazilians need the experienced manager, they can still find a good successor should they fail to extend his contract.

Moreover, the former MultiChoice Diski Challenge manager is of the view that they need to refresh the squad which comprises several players beyond the age of 30.

“The way I look at it, it seems Sundowns need Pitso and they have to accept what he puts on the table if they still want him,” Bapela told Isolezwe.

“It’s very difficult to comment about this issue because we don’t know what are Pitso’s demands but we have to be honest, it’s Sundowns that need him the most.

“However, I want to say there’s nobody that is irreplaceable. If Sundowns' bosses decide not to extend his contract, I don’t doubt that they will get a coach that will fill that gap.”

Speaking about the squad that consists of players such as Tiyani Mabunda, Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Anele Ngcongca, who are above the age of 30, Bapela wants the team to be revitalised.

“I also need to say that the Sundowns squad needs to be refreshed because most of the players are old when you look at their ages,” added the 50-year-old.

“Besides that, Sundowns is involved in so many games more than all the other teams in the PSL.

“I don’t think that a player who is above the age of 30 can be used from the start until the end of the season. That means they need youngsters and mix them with the experienced players.”

On the other hand, the Zebediela-born former player also shared his thoughts on the current PSL title race where the Chloorkop-based side are chasing who enjoy a four-point lead at the summit.

“Chiefs have to beat twice then they can lift the title. We all know that will not be easy,” he continued.

“I think all the other teams that are chasing for the league title are looking to see what will happen out of the two games.”