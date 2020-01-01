Mosimane hints at more South American signings for Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Bafana Bafana mentor appears to be already preparing for next season despite not being sure of his future with the Brazilians

coach Pitso Mosimane is using this coronavirus lockdown to work on his body while also doing work for the club.

The 55-year-old said he has also been checking various apps to identify talent for the future, especially in South America.

"There is plenty we can learn during this time. I am busy with getting my body back to shape," Mosimane is quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

"Apart from that, I am checking all the Apps available to look at [new] players but I am focusing on South America."

Mosimane further stated that he has had time to revisit Sundowns' old games and asses his team's weaknesses, and he feels the club needed this break the most.

"There are too many opportunities that presented themselves [during this lockdown]. I can even check our old games and see where our weaknesses are. This is a good break, according to me," he added.

"I didn't have that time. We needed this break at Sundowns, to be honest. In the past, we could only hear what was happening in our families while we were away."

The Kagiso-born mentor brought players such as Jose Ali Meza, Gaston Sirino, Leonardo Castro among others to in recent years, and he still wants to see more coming to the through Sundowns.

"I am checking if there are any players we can get at a cheaper price or for free from South America," concluded Mosimane.