Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns have two new signings for the Champions League

The Tshwane giants have already bolstered their squad for next season, according to their head coach who didn't reveal the new players he has signed

head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed three new players will join him next season.

However, the 55-year-old mentor said he cannot disclose their names at this stage, saying Sundowns will be a better team in the Caf next season.

junior international goalkeeper Jody February could be one of the players Mosimane was referring to after he completed his move to the Brazilians before being loaned out to Cape Umoya United in the NFD.

More teams

"We have made new signings, just that you don't know, we don't say," Mosimane told the media.

"We have made signings that I have recommended and the club has gone with them. So we have strengthened the team for next year."

"We have two more. We have three players already signed. But we can't talk. There will be a better team in next year's Champions League," he added.

Mosimane added he recommended the three signings to the club, and he was pleased the management was able to secure their services for him.

Article continues below

"I have done that. I have made recommendations and the club has gone with them," concluded Mosimane.

It is unclear if the Kagiso-born tactician will still be at Chloorkop next season as he's yet to agree on a new deal with the Brazilians.

While he has already started preparing for next season because he wants to stay, Mosimane said this past weekend that the ball is definitely in Sundowns' court when it comes to his new contract.