Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns fringe players good enough to win PSL title

The accomplished tactician is confident the Brazilians can defend their league title with their second-string team

head coach Pitso Mosimane says his fringe players can easily win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Brazilians boast the best squad in the country as they have depth in every department.

"The team which is not here is good enough to win the league," Mosimane told SABC.



"If you put Lyle (Lakay), Bangaly (Soumahoro), (Motjeka) Madisha, Thapelo (Morena), AJ (Andile Jali), (Siphelele) Mkhulise, Riva (Coetzee) and Phaka (Mahlambi) in a team. They are all available."



The Tshwane giants also have accomplished players such as Kennedy Mweene, Ricardo Nascimento, Oupa Manyisa, Mauricio Affonso and Anthony Laffor, who have not been featuring for the team in recent weeks.

Mosimane revealed his fringe players are always competitive whenever they practice matches in training.



"It is a team strong enough to survive in the PSL. Sometimes we play among ourselves and it helps. Sometimes we play against an NFD team we don't get the same effect," he continued.



"When they play each other it's a big fight especially when you mix it right. They fight and then you can get the effect."

Sundowns will be away to Seychelles' Cote D’Or in the Caf first-round first-leg match on Friday, September 13 and Mosimane disclosed he will field his fringe players.



"But we want to get the games. A lot of them will go to Seychelles. We can't rely on the team which is playing," the Kagiso-born tactician added.



"So, we will probably change the team in Seychelles and everybody must get an opportunity to play, and show us they can win in Seychelles."

Sundowns are also taking part in the 2019 MTN8 as they drew 1-1 with SuperSport United away in the semi-final first-leg match last weekend.

"If it backfires we will sort it out here. Everyone should raise their hands and play. We also have MTN8. Three tournaments in seven days it's no child's play," he said.



"It (MTN8) has its own different rules and mentality. So, far we are doing well."