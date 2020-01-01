Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns address rumours regarding coach's contract

The Brazilians say they will make an announcement on the coach's future when it is appropriate to do so

have issued an official statement regarding reports making the rounds about Pitso Mosimane's contractual situation.

According to Downs, several media houses have continued to speculate and make false statements about the club, including the contract of their head coach.

While the Brazilians didn't disclose which part they deem speculative or false, they made it clear in their statement that an announcement on Mosimane's immediate future will be made at an appropriate time.

Mosimane still hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal with Sundowns despite reports that the two parties have already reached an agreement and that the deal is imminent.

"Mamelodi Sundowns has observed over several months the speculation and the false statements concerning several issues including the contract of Pitso Mosimane," the statement read.



"It is the policy of Mamelodi Sundowns not to respond or to comment on speculation or false statements.



"In line with the policy and culture of Mamelodi Sundowns, announcements on any matter which is important to the club, including Pitso Mosimane’s contract, will be made when the club deems it appropriate."

In his recent interview with SAFM, Mosimane revealed he had sent his documents to Sundowns to either reject or sign after long meetings between them.

The 55-year-old mentor has maintained his desire to stay at the club beyond the current season, citing his love for the club as the main reason for wanting to renew his contract.

The Tshwane giants, on the other hand, have consistently refused to talk about Mosimane and his future, raising eyebrows as to whether or not they want to retain his services beyond the expiry of his current deal.

Also negotiating a new deal is Mosimane's assistant, Manqoba Mngqithi, who is in the final few weeks of his contract with the reigning champions.

Mngqithi joined Sundowns in September 2014 and was instrumental alongside Rhulani Mokwena in helping the club conquer Africa in 2016.

This was soon after he left , who he coached between 2012 and 2013.

Mngqithi and Mosimane have won eight trophies together with Sundowns with the former missing out on the Kagiso-born mentor's first league title as he had not joined the club yet.