Mosimane makes it two successive wins as Al Ahly thrash ENPPI

The former Bafana Bafana head coach has had a good start to his stint at Africa's most successful club

Pitso Mosimane led to a routine 3-0 victory over ENPPI SC in the Egyptian Premier League match at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Marwan Mohsen grabbed a first-half brace before his strike-partner Junior Ajayi sealed the Red Devils' victory with a late goal.

Mosimane had masterminded a 1-0 league victory over Al Mokawloon in his first match in charge of the team on Sunday night.

Amr Al Sulaya's solitary goal saw Mosimane get off to a winning start at the Red Devils, having joined the club after resigning as head coach last week.

The South African tactician made several changes to the team which faced Al Mokawloon as club captain and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was dropped.

While centre forwards Junior Ajayi and Marwan Mohsen made their return to the starting line-up as Mosimane opted for two out-and-out strikers.

The move paid off as Al Ahly broke the deadlock just three minutes into the encounter, as Mohsen hit the back of the net to hand the visitors the lead.

It was soon 2-0 to the Cairo giants as the international completed his brace in the 17th minute when he beat ENPPI goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad for the second time.

Ajayi sealed Al Ahly's 3-0 win over ENPPI in the 80th minute as the Red Devils are now undefeated in their last 12 competitive matches and they are also enjoying a five-match winning run.

Mosimane will be hoping that Mohsen and Ajayi hit form heading into their Caf semi-final clashes against later this month.

The Red Devils will be away to Wydad on October 17, before hosting the Moroccan giants six days later in a tie between two North African teams.

The man nicknamed Jingles will be eager to guide Al Ahly to their 13th Champions League final with the club having lifted a record eight titles.

Jingles won the competition in 2016 when he guided Mamelodi Sundowns to a 3-1 aggregate win over Al Ahly's Egyptian rivals in the final.

Al Ahly, who have already won the 2019/20 Egyptian Premier League title, will take on Pyramids in their penultimate match in the competition on Sunday.