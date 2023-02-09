'Mosimane left Al Ahly because of pressure' claims Ghaly and Al Ahli coach responds

Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane has denied claims that he left Al Ahly owing to pressure as reports in Egypt state.

Mosimane left Al Ahly having enjoyed a lot of success with the club

Ghaly allegedly claimed Mosimane quit owing to pressure

Mosimane has since responded

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahly football coordinator Hossam Ghaly allegedly stated that the celebrated South African coach was overwhelmed at the Red Devils and opted to take the easy way out.

However, Mosimane, who is now in charge of the Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli, has come out and rubbished the claims, stating that the administrator couldn't utter such sentiments and that maybe he was misquoted.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Coach Pitso Mosimane told us of his departure because he was unable to take responsibility in light of the many pressures at the time," Ghaly allegedly said as quoted by GifDA FC.

The post did not go down well with the 58-year-old who took no time to reply, "I don’t think Hossam Ghaly will say that. I think somebody is misquoting him because it is not true!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While with the Egyptian side, Mosimane won the Caf Champions League title twice, as many Caf Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and twice guided the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Fifa Club World Cup competition.

During his last few months at the club, Al Ahly struggled for consistency and the involved parties opted to part ways on mutual consent.

Mosimane is now coaching the Saudi Arabian second-tier team Al Ahli SC.

IN TWO PICTURES:

al ahli twitter

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane has a target of helping his current team to gain promotion to the Saudi Arabia top tier by the end of the season.