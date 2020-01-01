Mosimane leads Al Ahly to Egyptian Cup final to keep treble dream alive

The South African tactician masterminded a come-from-behind win over Al Ittihad as his dream start in Egypt continued

Pitso Mosimane's secured a 2-1 victory against Al Ittihad Alexandria Club in the 2019/20 Egyptian Cup semi-final match at New Suez Stadium on Tuesday night.

Razack Cisse handed the Masters of the City the lead, but two second-half goals from Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Hamdy Fathi earned the Red Devils the victory.

Mosimane was keen to keep Al Ahly hopes of clinching a treble alive in the 2019/20 season with the Red Devils having already lifted the Egyptian Premier League and Caf titles.

More teams

The Cairo giants were oozing with confidence after securing a 2-1 win against their arch-rivals to clinch a record-extending ninth Champions League trophy on Friday night.

Al Ahly came into their clash with Al Ittihad hoping to join Tala’a El-Gaish in the Egyptian Cup final after the Army's Vanguards stunned Zamalek 3-1 in a semi-final match on Wednesday afternoon

Mosimane made one change to the team which faced Zamalek as Angolan winger Geraldo replaced international Junior Ajayi.

Ajayi had picked up an injury in the victory over White Knights and the centre forward was not part of the match-day squad.

Al Ahly should have opened the scoring through Marwan Mohsen, but the towering striker placed his effort over the crossbar from close range and Al Ittihad survived a scare.

The Red Devils were left to rue that missed chance as the Masters of the City broke the deadlock four minutes after the half-hour mark.

Razack Cisse was the man, who beat Mohamed El Shenawy in the Al Ahly goal-posts to make it 1-0 to Al Ittihad with Marwan Attia grabbing an assist.

Al Ittihad then contained Al Ahly and they were leading 1-0 against Mosimane's side during the half-time break.

Mosimane made a double substitution prior to the start of the second-half as he introduced attackers Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen.

Mohamed should have made an immediate impact when he connected with Hussein El-Shahat's cross, but the 23-year-old player missed the target from close range.

Al Ahly continued to launch attacks and they did level matters and it was their Champions League final hero Mohamed Magdy Afsha, who found the back of the net.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old midfielder scored with a curling effort to make it 1-1 in the 72nd minute four days after scoring the winning goal against Zamalek.

The momentum was with the Red Devils in the latter stages of the match and Hamdy Fathi sealed Al Ahly's 2-1 win when he netted with a header in the 89th minute.

Al Ahly will now take on Tala’a El-Gaish in the Egyptian Cup final, while Al Ittihad crashed out of the tournament.