Mosimane lauds Mamelodi Sundowns for 'biggest heist ever' on Kaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians tactician has hailed his side for enduring a demanding season participating both on the domestic front and in Africa

coach Pitso Mosimane has teased , saying that any team that intends to match the Brazilians pound-for-pound must be sure they can go the distance.

In a riveting challenge for the Premier Soccer League title, in which Downs crossed the finishing line first on the final day of the season, Kaizer Chiefs capitulated right at the death after leading the standings for 28 matches.

It was a brutal test to Chiefs’ character, exposed by a battle-hardened Downs side accustomed to demanding Caf games.

A boasting Mosimane says they performed a “smash and grab” on Chiefs after clawing their way back in contention for the title from 13 points behind to claim a third-straight league crown, finishing with points clear at the top.

“For my boys‚ they closed a 13-point gap‚ I call it a smash and grab or the biggest heist ever,” said Molsimane as per Sowetan Live.

“But when you go with Sundowns toe-to-toe‚ you must be sure of your endurance. We went toe-to-toe with Chiefs in the past‚ we went toe-to-toe with Gavin Hunt‚ we went toe-to-toe with Micho [Milutin Sredojevic] for two years and I kept at it and never gave it to them.”

Before pipping Chiefs to the league title, Sundowns had closely beaten Pirates to the crown in two straight seasons.

Mosimane also credited his side for managing to balance taxing fixtures both on the domestic front and in Africa. Sundowns’ season also saw them spending Christmas Day in preparing for a Champions League match against USM Alger.

“We have endurance and we can go long‚ we went to ‚ we go to Cairo‚ semi-final of the MTN8‚ final of the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout,” Mosimane said.

"We do have injuries but we don’t complain about heavy legs and we played on the worst pitch in the bubble at Dobsonville Stadium. But we managed because we have Champions League mentality.”

Downs will remain in the bio-bubble as they now shift focus to the Nedbank Cup final, where they play Bloemfontein on Tuesday as they seek to seal a treble after also winning the Telkom Knockout earlier in the season.