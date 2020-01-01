Mosimane keen to see Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Sirino play for Bafana Bafana

The former South Africa coach feels the diminutive attacker will not replace Luis Suarez in the Uruguay national team

coach Pitso Mosimane says would love to see Gaston Sirino play for .

The Uruguayan playmaker is yet to play for his country's national team and Mosimane wants him to take up South African citizenship.

Sirino would be available for selection for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, who has been tasked with guiding the team to the 2021 finals.

“I would love to see him play for South Africa, why not? Because he is probably not going to take Luis Suarez out of the [ ] national team so he can help us," Mosimane told the media.

"We have seen the whole French national team is full of African players because of French colonisation."

The South African Football Association (Safa) has managed to convince Swiss full-back Joel Untersee, Croatian defender Nikola Tavares and Dutch striker Lars Veldwijk, to switch their allegiance to South Africa in recent years.

However, only Veldwijk has made his international debut for Bafana and he was part of the team which reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 Afcon finals.

“We should probably also look at the nationalities of children who are born here, maybe we should look at it differently and see what we can get from that," he continued.

"But those African children who are born in Europe go through proper structures. If we fix the youth structures we will benefit like the other countries that have benefited."

Sirino, 28, has established himself as one of the best players in the country having helped Sundowns win two back-to-back Premier Soccer League ( ) titles.

He is the favourite to win the 2019/20 Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament after scoring five goals which helped Masandawana win the competition.