Mosimane: Kaizer Chiefs are benefiting from referee's mistakes

The Kagiso-born feels the Brazilians should have been award a penalty in their 2-1 win over Lidoda Duvha

head coach Pitso Mosimane expressed disappointment at the level of officiating in their clash with Black on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians secured a 2-1 victory over Leopards in an encounter which was played at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Mosimane revealed they had to find a way to contain Lidoda Duvha who came back stronger in the latter stages of the encounter.

"You know they always come back late here. I knew that they would put us under a lot of stress hence my substitutes," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"I put Lyle [Lakay] and [Tebogo] Langerman on one side, because [Khuliso] Mudau is coming. I put Thapelo [Morena] and Anele [Ngongca] on the right side because [Pentjie] Zulu is coming.

"So, I put my two right-backs as wingers because we have a problem of overlaps," he continued.

"What a good goal by Musonda! He's a prolific striker. He doesn't have to wait a little bit. He just hit it at once. He's a top striker but I think we should have got a penalty.

Mosimane was unhappy his side wasn't awarded a penalty for a handball and he indicated were given a penalty for a similar offence when they defeated 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

"The new rule says when your hand is up in the box you must blow. The referee chickened out. He's going with the old rules. I've suffered twice [in the past]," he added.

"When it's Chiefs, it's always a penalty, it was a penalty [for] Chiefs yesterday. I must get a penalty also, I must benefit. Chiefs are benefiting from the mistakes of referees... it's not about Chiefs but I'm highlighting the realities... it is true, no matter what.

"I will talk even if we lose. But the referee was not bad. We had to manage the game, just manage it until it finishes, we can't allow from 2-0 [up] and then we lose the match? No, no, we can't allow it. I had to kill it, increase the midfield. That's why I put Sammy Seabi to help 'AJ' [Andile Jali], the rest is just hype, hype and the game will finish, we know that."

The victory took the defending champions to third on the league standings - five points behind the log leaders Chiefs, but the former have two games in hand.