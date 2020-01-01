Mosimane: ‘If Bloemfontein Celtic can beat Kaizer Chiefs, they can beat Mamelodi Sundowns’

The Masandawana boss is wary of Siwelele as they prepare to meet in the Nedbank Cup final

coach Pitso Mosimane has warned his troops against taking Bloemfontein lightly, saying if they can beat , his men can also lose the Nedbank Cup final.

As they already have two trophies in the bag, ‘Jingles’ remains cautious of their chances to clinch a treble this term, saying they still have to win the match against Siwelele.

On the other hand, the Chloorkop-based club has also snapped up Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, and Gift Motupa from , and Mosimane suggests they are not done in the transfer market as of yet.

“The treble is not there until you win the match. First, the league was not on our side until those last 20 minutes and then we managed to win it,” Mosimane told the media.

“The worst thing is to think that you’ve won the treble without playing it. It will be a difficult game, of course, they are a very difficult team that is enjoying themselves.

“They are free-spirited, they pass well. Yoh, they can pass the ball and they have got nothing to lose and will give everything. They came with a different formation in the bubble.

“I was surprised, but they have been winning and they contributed to us winning the league title by stalling Kaizer Chiefs [with a 3-1 win]. If they can beat Chiefs, they can beat us also.”

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) champions signed Mauricio Affonso and Sammy Seabi at the beginning of the season before luring George Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs.

Moreover, the Chlookrop-based giants have reportedly signed ’s duo Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala as they continue to bolster their ranks.

“I think we also deserve a chance to sign a few players now. Everyone has been signing - give us a chance also,” he added.

“There’s a myth and perception that we’ve been signing without acknowledging youngsters. But we’ve put them on the pitch and in starting line-ups.

“So, we don’t sign because we have to sign but we sign because we need to strengthen the team.

“There won’t be an overhaul, you must be very careful. The guys have won many titles and the league five times in just seven seasons.

"The majority of them are the most important players, the seniors. So, we are not rocking the boat here.”