Mosimane: I was sacked by taxi owners, a priest and a chief at Bafana Bafana

The Masandawana manager has reflected on how his Bafana Bafana coaching reign came to an end as he lashes out at Safa

With Pitso Mosimane tipped as a suitable candidate to succeed Stuart Baxter as the next Bafana Bafana coach, the coach has revealed his pain of being fired in the past.

Following his success with the Brazilians in recent years, ‘Jingles’ is touted as the "perfect candidate" to take over the national team for the second time.

This comes after Baxter resigned as the last head coach after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament where he led Bafana to the quarter-finals in .

“I even begged them not to fire me, but they did,” said Mosimane, as quoted by Daily Sun.

“Do I want to face that again? I had my career in the hands of those people, so I don’t know now who has replaced those people and what positions they are in now,” he added.

“I had learned a lot during my time at Safa. But the way they sacked me, it was not nice. I don’t believe a coach who spent two years with you and loses two games should be fired. It was sad to be fired,” expressed the former SuperSport United manager.

"I was sacked by taxi owners, it was sad to be fired by the priest, it was sad to be fired by the chief,” he concluded.

Mosimane was at the helm between 2010 and 2012 when Safa was led by president Molefi Oliphant and Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana.

Article continues below

The former Bafana international was tasked with leading the national team to the 2012 Afcon, but he failed after playing to a draw against Sierra Leone at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Resulting from what was seen as a misinterpretation of the rules, the Bafana players celebrated after the game but later discovered they had not secured a ticket to Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

With the country's football governing body having already announced Molefi Ntseki as the current interim coach, Mosimane is now focusing on reaching the final of the MTN8. They meet SuperSport United in the semi-final on Sunday.