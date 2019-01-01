Mosimane: I shouldn't have brought on Phakamani in Mamelodi Sundowns draw

The Brazilians’ boss admitted their 1-1 draw was a lesson to learn from, but believes they should do better in front of goal

coach Pitso Mosimane has blamed himself for their 1-1 draw against in their second Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Wednesday night.

The reigning PSL Coach of the Year believes taking out Lebohang Maboe and introducing Phakamani Mahlambi allowed the Chilli Boys to find their way back into the game.

On the other hand, ‘Jingles’ lamented their failure to convert the chances, but said they will take lessons out of their failure to secure maximum points at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"We did the Sundowns thing. Of making so many chances and not sealing it. I think if Vila took the chance, the game is buried. We can talk about the ifs or the could haves, should haves,” Mosimane told Supersport TV.

“It's not what it's supposed to be. We lost the two points, to be honest. I blame myself a little bit. I should have sealed my last substitution three minutes. We could have used the experience and sealed it.

"It's a lesson we learn in football. Sometimes it looks okay. We discussed. I said, 'Look, I don't see any challenge here'. But then what happened is we started to concede a lot of corners. That was the challenge.

“Then we lost Sammy Seabi with his height. And then I made a mistake by putting on Phaka for Lebo for the last two. Maybe I should have put on Bangaly. Ja, it's my fault," he reacted.

Moreover, Mosimane praised the man of the match Gregory Damons, whilst congratulating his counterpart, Clinton Larsen.

"Brilliant for the youngster, he's playing in the MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge]. This is what we like to see in football development. I'm happy for him,” he continued.

Article continues below

"But let's be honest. We didn't have a reason to lose the game. We came here, we controlled, we dominated.

“We should have just finished all the chances we got. But okay well done to them. They played the way they had to play. We pushed them from minute one. We did everything right except defending the last corner,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians will now turn their focus on the upcoming MTN8 Cup match against Bloemfontein that will be staged in Tshwane on Saturday night.