Mosimane: I can't guarantee Lebese playing time at Mamelodi Sundowns

Lebese joined the Brazilians from Amakhosi two years ago, but he found himself making a mere 15 appearances under Mosimane before moving to SuperSport

Former winger George Lebese appears likely to leave before the closing of the transfer window in August.

Coach Pitso Mosimane admitted he cannot guarantee the left-footed player game time at Chloorkop, and therefore he has given him the green light to seek a move elsewhere.

"He went to SuperSport hoping that he could secure the contract and he did not get it. He indicated that he wants to play and I can’t guarantee him game time. It is not only him, but there are also many other good players who want to play," said Mosimane as quoted by Phakaaathi.

Mosimane said he doesn't want to add to Lebese's frustration after he made it clear that he just wants to play when the club allowed him to join SuperSport United on loan at the start of the year.

The Mamelodi-born player joined Matsatsantsa hoping to secure a permanent move at the end of his loan deal.

However, Sundowns rivals decided against keeping him and therefore Lebese had to go back to his parent club where he is still contracted.

"I don’t want the poor guy to say, 'I am back here and they don’t play me again’. If he gets a team where they will play him, we will make sure that he goes. That is why we released him to SuperSport. Unfortunately, he plays in the same position as Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane and he wants a guarantee to play," added Mosimane.

According to media reports, Lebese didn't travel with the rest of the squad to Nelspruit where Sundowns are holding their pre-season training camp.

Furthermore, Mosimane indicated that a few more players who are not happy at the club will be released.

"It is not about releasing players but it is a mutual thing. If you didn’t play much, do you want to stay? Do you have a chance to play? If you don’t have the chance to play and you are not happy of course you will want to go and that is when we find a solution that suits the player and the team."

"If somebody says, 'I will give you game time, come and play for us but you might not earn the same money that you were earning'. So what happens now? Do you stay without playing? Then you must not say you want game time, you must say, 'I want my finances to remain the same', and we will see what we do," concluded Mosimane.