Mosimane: Has the Mamelodi Sundowns coach signed a new deal?

The 55-year-old is expected to make an announcement believed to be around his future with the Tshwane giants

head coach Pitso Mosimane kept his followers guessing for hours after posting "announcement loading" on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

The Kagiso-born mentor has been involved in a battle to extend his contract with the Brazilians management for months now, and there is a strong indication that the matter has finally been put to bed after Mosimane's cryptic post.

Mosimane's current contract with Sundowns is up for renewal at the end of the season, but this could be a thing of the past if he has already agreed to stay longer.

For the first time in seven years, both Mosimane and Sundowns took longer than expected to reach an agreement on a new deal.

It has been over six months of discussion between the two parties after Mosimane confirmed talks were ongoing as far back as December 2019.

Mosimane maintained on several occasions that he wanted to stay at Sundowns despite huge interest in his services from North African teams.

The news of him possibly signing a new deal with the Tshwane giants will no doubt come as a relief to those who still feel Mosimane has unfinished business at Sundowns.

But looking back, Mosimane is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the with a whopping nine trophies in the seven-and-a-half years he has been with Masandawana.

He has bagged four league titles, two Telkom Knockout Cup trophies and a Nedbank Cup on top of the Caf and Caf Super Cup titles won in 2016 and 2017.

Overall, the former Bafana Bafana tactician has won 11 titles in his coaching career which he launched with SuperSport United in 2001.

When Mosimane won his fourth league trophy and Sundowns' ninth in the PSL era in May 2019, club president Patrice Motsepe said he wants him to be the Alex Ferguson of his club.

None of the current crop of coaches in has been with a single PSL team longer than Mosimane has with Sundowns.

Gavin Hunt is the only other coach who has been loyal to one team having already been with for six-and-a-half years since leaving Matsatsantsa in May 2013.