Mosimane happy with Mamelodi Sundowns passing vs AmaZulu in Telkom Knockout Cup win

Despite netting five goals against Usuthu, the Masandawana coach was not happy with their passing patterns and wanted more goals

coach Pitso Mosimane has praised his troops on finding the back of the net on four occasions, saying that the own goal by Mario Booysen is what they usually practice in training.

The 5-0 win for the Tshwane giants against has secured them a spot into the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals, but the outspoken manager believes Ali Meza’s strike was offside.

Moreover, his counterpart Jozef Vukusic ran out of words in describing their performance at Lucas Moripe Stadium but hopes his men will learn from the defeat.

“A good result, we played proper football and sometimes it’s not about the 5-0, sometimes you can score 2-0 but as long as you play proper football,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“From the beginning, we got our triangles right, we got our passing patterns right and we looked better. I was worried about the weather and that’s why I told them to slow down the tempo a little bit.

“We struggled to score in the first half and Ali Meza’s goal, for me, it looked like an offside. It seemed like an offside from where I am, I don’t know.

“But I think what I like is to score the goals, but still they could have scored more, they went into the mode. You know the South African mentality. When you have three or four you start to show how good you are on the ball.

"It’s not about that because when we played Cote d’Or in the , they were better than this. I mean precision, passing, crossing, and scoring and that’s what they did, one of the goals that Mario Booysen scored, an own goal.

"It’s one of the goals that we scored against Black , some of the things are coming out for us and that’s a good thing. These are difficult balls to defend.

“I think they enjoyed themselves and they should have scored, if can score eight goals, can score seven against Hotspur then we should score more."

On the other hand, Usuthu coach Vukusic couldn’t describe their display, only to say it was good they didn’t lose with such a big score in the league but believes they can improve going forward.

“It’s not easy to summarise it because five zero is five zero. The result is like that, we must take it and I only hope we will learn a lot from this game,” Vukusic told SuperSport TV.

“The first half was like the way we expected it, there was pressure from Sundowns but we were okay with zero-zero until the first goal in the 45th minute – that was unnecessary.

“We gave them two nice presents, the second goal was very soft and the third one as well. Against that quality, you have no chance.

“But after that, we played an open game and that mentality was there from the players that it’s over, we played open. If you play against Sundowns that kind of game is exactly what they need, they played and took it, they did nice combinations and they scored more goals.

“There are many areas where we have to work to improve, but it’s okay and it’s normal because I took the team like that and we will learn from that.

“It’s good because it was a cup game and we will work hard for our next game.”