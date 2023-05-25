Pitso Mosimane is happy to see Bafana Bafana striker in the Premier League with Burnley, insisting it is the best.

Foster joined Burnley from Westerlo in January

Clarets promoted to Premier League

Mosimane on why he is happy about Foster

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane was reacting to a 1-1 draw between newly crowned English champions Manchester and Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night at The American Express Community Stadium.

Mosimane could not hide his admiration for the way the two teams played before stating he is happy for Foster whose team Burnley got promoted after winning the Championship title.

WHAT HE SAID: "What a game of football at Brighton against Man City. These two teams play with a lot of tactical and technical discipline, confidence, and top talent displayed," Mosimane said.

"They all played with arrogance but controlled one. Lots of energy is shed also. EPL is the best league. I am happy for Lyle Foster."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster was signed by Burnley coach Vincent Kompany in the January transfer window from Westerlo.

He went on to play 11 league matches and scored one goal to help the Clarets get promoted to the Premier League.

Despite his quality, fans have questioned whether the forward can have an impact at the club, and what the future holds.

WHAT NEXT: Foster can fully concentrate on Burnley's pre-season - after South Africa coach Hugo Broos left him out of the Morocco dead rubber game, and convince Kompany he can be trusted in leading the attacking department.