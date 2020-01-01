Mosimane had no challenge left at Mamelodi Sundowns but Mngqithi deserves job - Tlale

The retired keeper congratulates the former Masandawana boss for his new job in Egypt

Former goalkeeper John Tlale is of the view that new coach Pitso Mosimane had no challenges left at Chloorkop whilst congratulating the veteran manager for his new appointment.

The retired netminder is rooting for Mosimane’s assistant Manqoba Mngqithi to be given an opportunity to lead the club because bringing a new coach might destabilize the 10-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

On the other hand, the Free State-based legend also urged the players to move on with their lives and focus on the job because some changes come with pain.

“I think it’s a good move for Pitso because he will face new challenges in . I don’t think he had challenges anymore at Sundowns because he has won everything on offer with the club,” Tlale told Goal.

“It’s really a good one for him, he took a bold decision and we need to support him. Al Ahly is a big club and he needs to be congratulated – it’s a big change for him.”

On his preferred choice to succeed the five-time PSL winner who is facing a new challenge with the Red Devils in Cairo, Tlale wants the former boss to take the coaching job.

"I think Manqoba deserves a chance because we all know what he is capable of doing as a coach. To be honest, we know he can transform an ordinary team or a player to a superstar," he added.

“He is a good and well-qualified coach. He deserves an opportunity and it will be fair to give him the job because bringing in someone new will have to start afresh and that might destabilize the team.

“[A new coach might come and] change a few things and I don’t think Sundowns need that at the moment. Pitso has assembled a good technical team that has proven to many that they can win things.

“You will remember Sundowns had a number of European coaches before Pitso came through and there were no trophies at the club.”

Sharing his message to the players whom ‘Jingles’ has built a strong relationship with, the 1996 African Cup of Nations winner had a word of advice.

"The players must understand one thing, there’s a chance for everyone and some changes come with pain,” continued Tlale.

“They have to move on with their lives as professionals and ensure they keep doing well for the club. The coach has moved on, yes he was a father figure to them but they also have to focus on their jobs.

“It’s a personal decision that he [Pitso] took, a decision that will benefit him personally, financially as well as his CV. It’s only fair for the players to move on because I am sure Pitso will want to see them doing well even in his absence.”