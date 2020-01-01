Mosimane guides rampant Al Ahly to 13th Caf Champions League final

The Red Devils are now undefeated in five competitive matches under the Kagiso-born tactician, who has had a good start at the Cairo giants

Pitso Mosimane's secured a 3-1 victory over in the 2019/20 Caf semi-final second-leg match at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Goals from Marwan Mohsen, Yasser Ibrahim and Hussein El Shahat handed the Egyptian champions the victory on the night and they reached the final after winning the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Mosimane was looking to mastermind another victory over Wydad with his side carrying a 2-0 lead from the first-leg encounter which was played in last weekend

The South African tactician made only one change to the starting line-up that faced Wydad at Mohamed V Stadium with Ahmed Fathi replacing the injured Ali Maaloul in the left-back position.

Fathi brought impeccable experience to the Red Devils defence having helped the team clinch three Champions League titles in 2008, 2012 and 2013.

While Mohamed Magdi Kafsha kept his place in the team after scoring his scored goal in the continental tournament this term against Wydad.

Mosimane also kept his faith in Marwan Mohsen despite the centre forward having failed to score in his last two competitive matches with Senegalese striker Aliou Badji named among the substitutes.

Mohsen repaid the faith that Mosimane has placed in him as he handed the Red Devils an early when he netted just five minutes into the encounter.

The international ran on to a through pass from Amr Al Sulaya and before firing past Ahmed Tagnaouti in the Wydad goal-posts to make it 1-0 to Al Ahly, who were now leading 3-0 on aggregate.

It was soon 4-0 on aggregate to Al Ahly when Hussein El Shahat scored a brilliant solo goal and the hosts were leading 2-0 on the night at the interval.

The Red Devils continued to launch attacks following their half-time team talk with the former head coach and they managed to extend their lead.

Yasser Ibrahim hit the back of the net with a powerful header to make it 3-0 to Al Ahly on the night with El Shahat providing an assist and the Red Devils were now leading 5-0 on aggregate.

The hosts put the foot off the pedal in the closing stages of the match and this allowed Wydad to pull one back through Zouhair El-Moutaraji with eight minutes left to make it 3-1 on the night.

Ultimately, Al Ahly emerged 3-1 winners on the night and they progressed to the final after winning the semi-final tie 5-1, while Wydad crashed out of the tournament.

The Red Devils will now take on either their Egyptian rivals or Moroccan giants in their 13th Champions League final appearance next month.

Al Ahly are hoping clinch a record-extending ninth Champions League title and their maiden trophy since 2013 when they defeated in the final.

Mosimane will be keen to win his second Champions League title having won this tournament with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.