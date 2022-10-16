Mosimane guides improving Al Ahli to second successive win at Al Riyadh

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane guided his side to their second consecutive win in the Saudi Arabian First Division on Sunday.

Royal grabbed two late goals against 10-man Al Riyadh

Mosimane's side climbed up to the third spot on the log

The four-time Saudi Arabian giants will now face log leaders Al Faisaly

WHAT HAPPENED? The Royal claimed a late 2-0 win over Al Riyadh in a game that was played at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Al Riyadh were reduced to 10 players when Masood Bakheet was sent off just after the half-hour mark and Mosimane's side took advantage of their numerical superiority over the hosts.

Haitham Asiri netted in the 86th minute to hand Al Ahli the lead before Hicham Faik scored the second goal in stoppage time to seal a second successive win for the visitors.

ALL EYES ON: Mosimane with the accomplished South African mentor having masterminded his first win as Al Ahli coach on Tuesday.

Jingles had led the Royal to a 2-1 win over Al Najran - extending the team's unbeaten run to five matches - coming into the game against Al Riyadh.

The Royal have now won two matches in a row for the first time season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory over Al Riyadh has elevated Al Ahli to third place in the First Division standings and also extended the team's unbeaten run to six matches.

The Royal are one point behind leaders Al Faisaly and Mosimane's side looks like potential title contenders at the moment.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AL AHLI? The Royal have turned their attention to their league encounter against Al Faisaly at Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium on October 25.

A win for Al Ahli will take them to the top of the standings if the other results go their way.