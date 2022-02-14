Mosimane’s future at Al Ahly in the hands of El Khatib and planning committee

Al Ahly have confirmed the future of South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane is now lying in the hands of the club’s President Mahmoud El-Khatib and the Planning Committee.

The 57-year-old tactician has a contract running until the end of the season after joining the Egyptian giants on September 30, 2020, becoming the first non-Egyptian African to manage the club.

His performance with the club has seen him win a number of trophies and recently, he helped the team to clinch back-to-back bronze medals at the Fifa Club World Cup and in doing so, he equalled a record set by Zinedine Zidane.

“There is no doubt Mosimane accomplished a lot, but the decision is in the hands of Mahmoud El-Khatib and the Planning Committee,” Al Ahly treasurer Khaled Mortagy told ONTime Sport TV as quoted by KickOff.

What did Mortagy say?

“Mosimane has achieved a lot in a very short period of time. El-Khatib told me as soon as the team goes to Cairo, the Club World Cup page will be closed and we need to focus on the 11th Champions League title.

“Al-Ahly proved to everyone that we are the best African and Arab team. It doesn’t matter who plays, Al Ahly doesn't have starters or substitutes. The players have one goal, which is for Al Ahly to remain on top.

“Gianni Infantino told me after the game that we are the greatest team in Africa.”

To win the bronze medal, Mosimane’s Al Ahly thrashed Odion Ighalo’s Al Hilal 4-0 at Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Mosimane wins award

It was Yasser Ibrahim, who claimed a brace, with Ahmed Radwan and Amr El Solia scoring the other goals and they helped the African champions to finish third in the global club competition.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation @DIRCO_ZA bestowed on Coach @TheRealPitso, the Ubuntu #SportsDiplomacy Award at their annual awards ceremony last night.



What an honour for one of South Africa’s and Africa’s best 🙏🏾🇿🇦#UbuntuAwards2022 #ChangingTheGame pic.twitter.com/iV7oGCtoca — MTSports (@MTSports10) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Mosimane has been honoured with the Ubuntu Sports Diplomacy award by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa.

The award was confirmed by Mosimane’s agency MT Sports, who later tweeted: “The Department of International Relations and Cooperation @DIRCO_ZA bestowed on Coach @TheRealPitso, the Ubuntu #SportsDiplomacy Award at their annual awards ceremony last night.

“What an honour for one of South Africa’s and Africa’s best.”