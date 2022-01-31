Mosimane explains why he wants to stay Al Ahly coach

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane feels club president Mahmoud Elk-Khatib “took a very big risk” by appointing him as Al Ahly coach.

The ex-Bafana Bafana coach joined the reigning African champions in September 2020, in what was his first coaching job outside South Africa.

His contract with the Cairo giants expires in June and an agreement over a new deal has not been arrived at yet.

Mosimane believes he has a long future at Al Ahly as he explains El-Khatib’s trust in him is the reason why he is still in Cairo.

“He [El-Khatib] went against all odds, throughout the history of Al Ahly, there were a lot of European and South American coaches, but this time he went south in Africa,” Mosimane told MBC Masr.

“He told me that you could change the history of Al Ahly. Not many people knew me, they knew me from playing against Ahly and Zamalek [with Sundowns].

“But I didn’t come with the big European CV, but they knew I won the CAF Super Cup, Champions League and gone to the Club World Cup.

“He took a very big risk on me, he rewarded me and gave me a big opportunity and that’s why I’m still here. I know there were talks, but I’m here and I will be here and I will stay here.

“So I’m humbled to be able to coach a big team. I want to leave small footprints after the big footprints that Manuel Jose left at the club.”

Mosimane is now preparing to guide Al Ahly to another attempt at the Fifa Club World Cup.

They left for the United Arab Emirates on Monday for the tournament which begins on Thursday.

Article continues below

But Al Ahly will only kick off their campaign on Saturday against Mexican side CF Monterrey.

Injured Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau travelled with the team and will continue his rehabilitation in the UAE.

Mosimane and his men travelled without players doing international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.