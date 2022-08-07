The Ghanaian recently signed to join Yanga and was unveiled in front of the South African coach

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has stated how former Orlando Pirates forward Bernard Morrison gave him goosebumps.

The South African tactician attended Wannachi Day – Yanga SC’s interactive ceremony with its fans where new players are introduced – before the season begins.

Mosimane had attended Timu Ya Wannachi’s training session and interacted with the players and the technical bench members. He also visited Ugandan Premier League champions, Vipers SC – who were invited to grace the Wananchi Day – on Saturday.

"The boy [Morrison] really humbled me, first at their training session and the next day he gave me goosebumps shout out in a 50,000-packed stadium full of green and yellow Mwananchi supporters!" Mosimane tweeted.

"'Wiki ya Wananchi’, what a football party, the best I have ever seen in Africa!"

Mosimane is currently without a club after parting ways with Al Ahly in June. He left the Egyptian giants after a successful period with them after helping them to two Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups, and the Egyptian Cup.

Meanwhile, Morrison was among the players introduced after he rejoined Yanga from Simba SC. Initially, the Ghanaian had joined Simba in a controversial move that saw the Tanzanian arch-rivals engage in a legal tussle over the player.

Stephane Aziz Ki and Lazarous Kambole were also among the players introduced during the ceremony after completing transfers from ASEC Mimosas and Kaizer Chiefs, respectively.

During the match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani scored to give Vipers a 2-0 victory.

Both Vipers and Yanga are in top preparation before their 2022/23 season campaigns begin. They will also participate in the Caf Champions League after emerging as winners of their domestic competitions.