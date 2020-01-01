Mosimane: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach pleads with Al Ahly fans to give him time

The former Masandawana boss has thanked the Red Devils management for giving him this special opportunity

New coach Pitso Mosimane has thanked the club’s management led by president Mahmoud El Khatib and pledged to give his best for the Egyptian Premier League club.

Just after tendering his resignation at Chloorkop on Wednesday, the former boss was unveiled by the Red Devils on Thursday and has expressed his delight in taking charge of Africa’s most successful club.

Mosimane has also pleaded with the Red Devils supporters to give him a chance, saying he will do his best to take the club to dizzy heights.

More teams

“Greetings to everybody at the Al Ahly club. I’d like to greet everybody, captain Bibo (El Khatib) and all the board members of Al Ahly for entrusting me,” Mosimane said to the club’s Twitter page.

“With the difficult task at hand, they have shown confidence in me and the belief that I can take the team to a bigger space.”

Speaking about his move, the former Bafana Bafana manager says the negotiations were smooth and professional whilst thanking his agent and wife Moira Tlhagale.

“It is a compliment to be here and I am humbled, I just want to thank Amir and my agent Moira for facilitating and making this move possible,” he added.

“It was easy, smooth, and professional. To the Red Devils, the Al Ahly fans: I’m saying to them. Give me space, give me the time and I will take Al Ahly to the next level. Believe in me and I believe in you. Thank you for bringing me to the Ahly family.

“I appreciate and I am humbled. I will do my best to deliver.”

Following a successful 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign with the Brazilians where he lifted three major titles, ‘Jingles’ departure has left many South Africans in shock.

However, he will be looking to bag his second Caf trophy with the North Africans in his first stint away from home as a manager.

Article continues below

The Kagiso-born mentor has been tipped by a number of legends back home to do well and strive for success.