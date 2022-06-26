Mosimane elated by Yanga SC: ‘Africa can also do trophy parades like Europe'

Timu Ya Wananchi marched through the streets of Dar es Salaam celebrating their 28th title

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has said Africa needs to see more trophy parades like the one conducted by Tanzania Premier League champions Yanga SC on Sunday.

Timu Ya Wananchi paraded the league title across the streets of Dar es Salaam and how the whole affair was conducted caught the eye of the Premier Soccer League and Caf Champions League-winning coach.

They were handed the trophy – their 28th and record-extending title - on Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium.

"Congratulations Young Africans," Mosimane tweeted.

"Africa can also do their trophy parade like European teams. We need to see more of these parades because it shows the love and passion of the supporters. Beauty of African football."

Congratulations @yangasc1935 .

Africa can also do their trophy parade like European teams.

We need to see more of these parades because it shows the love and passion of the supporters.

Beauty of African Football.👌🏾 https://t.co/aSvF4PNTg4 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 26, 2022

Yanga emerged as the Tanzanian league champions when they were crowned with three games to go and were unbeaten. They also became winners and ended a four-year dominance by their Kariokoo archrivals Simba SC.

The last time Timu ya Wananchi lifted the trophy was in the 2016/17 season before Simba’s dominance saw them become winners on four straight occasions.

As Yanga celebrated their season’s success, their trophy parade started at the Julius Nyerere International Airport before the procession followed the Kamata-Msimbazi-Swahili-Twiga-Samora streets in Dar es Salaam.

In 29 games, Yanga managed to win 21 and drew in eight of them. The Dar es Salaam giants scored 48 goals and conceded just eight as they kept 21 clean sheets.

Article continues below

They are only one game away from becoming Tanzania's invincibles; in a season they registered the most goals, most points, most wins, best goal difference, best defensive record, and most clean sheets.

The heavyweights will play their last game against Mtibwa Sugar on June 29.

So far, they have made one signing after they completed a deal to bring Lazarous Kambole – a Zambian striker formerly at Kaizer Chiefs – on board ahead of the 2022/23 season when they will also compete in the Caf Champions League.