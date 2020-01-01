Mosimane 'does not have a problem' Mamelodi Sundowns playing without 'naughty' Sirino

The Uruguayan playmaker will miss two games if the PSL season resumes as Downs push for a third successive league title

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is not defending midfielder Gaston Sirino's behaviour which earned him Premier Soccer League ( ) sanctions, but called on the league's Disciplinary Committee not to exercise special treatment for certain players.

Sirino was slapped with a two-match ban by the PSL for assaulting Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels during a match against SuperSport United in an MTN8 match last September.

Mosimane said they will not appeal against the ban and the player deserved the punishment.

“I will leave it to the legal guys because I’m going to talk from an emotional part and say the player is out now two games,” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“But somewhere somehow you say ‘are the two games fair?’ Are you going to appeal because if you appeal you may get five? They’ll [PSL] think you don’t show humility and all that.

“My thing is not about Sirino. Sirino‚, of course, let’s be honest‚ he’s also been naughty. I’m not promoting these things that he does‚ I’m not. And people don’t understand that. I don’t promote that.

“He needs to go through that. When he kicked somebody at and got a red card I said to the referee Victor Gomez is right because he just went over the ball. And he must be sent out.”

With Sirino a key player in the Downs squad, the ban could impact their title challenge if the season continues.

Sundowns are second on the log, four points behind leaders but have played a game less.

Mosimane says he does not mind playing without Sirino as long as the sanctions are genuine, with rules being fairly applied to other players who commit similar offences.

“We need consistency‚” Mosimane said.

“I saw [Samir] Nurkovic [of Kaizer Chiefs] kicking someone… I think it was [Thembinkosi] Lorch [of ] off the ball. He hacked him. What happened about that? Do you get what I’m saying?

“There must be no special treatment and if we have to play without Sirino because he’s facing sanctions of doing 1‚ 2‚ 3 I don’t have a problem with that.

"But I’m saying there must be consistency because Sirino has been now sanctioned on footage of the incident that happened on the pitch because the referee punished him by giving a yellow card but then they changed it and said no what the referee did was not enough.

“I don’t blame the referee‚ he missed it. But if you bring things back from the video footage I will say where is your consistency? Are the games all on television? So those who are not on television they’re benefitting.

“In my opinion you can’t have decisions that you took from the video from the match footage and judge on it if you don’t have consistency. Now you’re not fair to me because the one who’s not on television is benefitting.”

Sirino has played 15 league matches this season, scoring twice.