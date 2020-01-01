Mosimane didn't kill my Mamelodi Sundowns career – Khumalo

The former Masandawana midfielder speaks about his stay at Chloorkop, saying he has achieved a lot

Former midfielder Sibusiso Khumalo has refused to blame coach Pitso Mosimane for his career at Chloorkop.

The 29-year-old joined the Brazilians from Moroka Swallows back in September 2013 but failed to make his mark in Mosimane’s star-studded line-up.

Moreover, the Katlehong-born player also shares a piece of advice for the players who failed to succeed at the Brazilians, saying they need to look at themselves whilst urging others not to be scared of joining the Tshwane giants.

“I hold no grudges against Pitso, and I don’t regret joining Mamelodi Sundowns. I achieved a lot by being part of the team. I won two league titles even though I made no contribution and my life changed,” Khumalo told FARPost.

“Pitso is the one who signed me from Swallows, so I doubt he did that aiming to kill my career. There is something he saw in me. There is no coach who signs a player just to kill his career.”

Despite having had loan stints with , Jomo Cosmos, and , the Premier Soccer League ( ) winner believes there are success stories at the former African Champions as he looks at Sibusiso Vilakazi.

“As players who didn’t succeed as Sundowns, we should look at ourselves and ask if we really worked hard,” he added.

“If a coach doesn’t play you it means, there is something you are not doing right. Maybe we relaxed after joining Sundowns and took things lightly. You need to look at yourself and say maybe I didn’t work enough.

“Players shouldn’t be scared of going to Sundowns. There are success stories there. Players like [Sibusiso] Vilakazi succeeded and were never loaned out. Maybe they would be a generation to win the elusive MTN8 for the club.”

After a six-season stay in Tshwane, the defensive midfielder is currently clubless after terminating his contract with the reigning PSL champions last year.