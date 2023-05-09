'Mosimane didn't prepare substitutes' - Al Ahly legend Hosny discusses Pitso's failure in Egypt

Ex-Al Ahly attacker Osama Hosny has hit out on Pitso Mosimane for not preparing the Red Devils bench like his successor Marcel Koller.

Mosimane won five trophies with Al Ahly

Parted with the Red Devils after struggles later on

Hosny argues Koller is the right choice for the club

WHAT HAPPENED: Koller recently led Al Ahly as they secured the Egypt Super Cup after defeating Pyramids on Friday.

The tactician also helped the Red Devils get their form back in the Egyptian top tier, and they are favourites to win it for the first time in two seasons.

Since taking over from Mosimane, Koller has led the club in 40 matches, and they have secured 29 wins, seven draws, and just four losses.

Hosny has now opined where he feels the Swiss coach improved the team as opposed to his predecessor.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Koller was successful in choosing the best formation... and he also has a distinguished substitutes bench," Hosny said as quoted by Kingfut.

"Koller did a brilliant job in preparing all the players, unlike the period of Pitso Mosimane, although the South African is a good coach, he did not prepare the substitutes.

"Now we no longer feel the absence of any player in the presence of distinguished players, and the Swiss coach had a clear vision at the beginning of the season after learning of the dense schedule locally and continentally.

"Al Ahly's choice of Koller was successful, and the decision they took at the end of last season to rest the players was good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his stint with Al Ahly, Mosimane won the Egypt Cup, two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups and helped the club finish in third position twice in the Fifa Club World Cup.

After leaving, the celebrated South African got a job with Saudi Arabia's second-tier side Al Ahli. He has managed to help them secure promotion to the country's top-flight football.

WHAT NEXT: While Koller will be aiming at winning the Egyptian top tier and the Caf Champions League, Mosimane is now restructuring his team ahead of the new season, where he will be dining with the big boys.