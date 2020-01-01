Mosimane delights in Mkhuma’s debut start for Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana boss is delighted with the youngster’s display against the Team of Choice

Pitso Mosimane has praised youngster Promise Mkhuma following his first start for against .

‘Jingles’ believes the former MultiChoice Diski Challenge player is one for the future, saying that, although they had to throw into the deep end, the club need to manage him properly.

Mkhuma started in the Brazilians' 2-2 draw with the Team of Choice ahead of Themba Zwane, Tiyani Mabunda, and Sibusiso Vilakazi, where he troubled the hosts’ defence and nearly earned a penalty for the reigning Premier Soccer League champions.

More teams

“We need to manage him and give him time to come into the team and you can ask me how are we going to do that as we just threw him into the deep end, he can play,” Mosimane told Sundowns official website.

“We had to put him ahead of the bench and you saw who was on the bench and he repaid us, the boy is good and the future is bright.”

The 20-year-old former MDC skipper made his debut from the bench against in their 1-1 draw a week ago, but impressed the veteran tactician enough to earn a spot in the starting line-up against United.

Since the restart, Sundowns have drawn three games against , the Lions of the North and coach Eric Tinkler's team but have also suffered defeat to .

With the Brazilians having failed to regain the form they showed before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pressure is mounting on Mosimane’s men to bag a win against on Monday.

The Telkom Knockout Cup champions trail log leaders by five points from 25 games, and their struggles have put Amakhosi at a firm advantage as far as the title race is concerned.

Article continues below

In addition, should coach Ernst Middendorp lead his troops to a victory over Stellenbosch on Sunday and Sundowns fail to beat Abafana Bes’thende at Dobsonville Stadium, their hopes of defending their title would be in tatters.

On the other hand, the two giants are scheduled to face off on Thursday at Orlando Stadium in what is seen as a clash that will also have a major influence over who will be crowned as 2019/20 league champions.

Meanwhile, Masandawana will be without central defender Ricardo Nascimento who was red-carded against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.