Mosimane defiant amidst Langerman eligibility accusations

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is confident that his side will not be denied the treble after their Nedbank Cup final success

Pitso Mosimane appears unruffled by suggestions that may be denied the Nedbank Cup they won on Saturday evening due to concerns about Tebogo Langerman’s eligibility for the match.

Gaston Sirino scored the only goal of the game as Sundowns beat Bloemfontein 1-0 on Saturday to clinch the silverware and round off a domestic treble.

However, since the match, Celtic have launched a formal complaint according to IOL, after Langerman was named on the teamsheet for the bout despite allegedly being suspended for the contest.

Nonetheless, Mosimane has laughed off suggestions that Downs will be stripped of the title due to the infraction.

"I'm not aware of that," Mosimane told journalists in a post-match online press conference. "I'm not aware of that. How come you are asking me, as the coach? I'll ask the club.

“You must win football on the pitch," he added. "If you have to win outside the pitch because there's something like this or that...okay, if you win you win. You know how you won.”

The 34-year-old full-back picked up a fourth booking in Sundowns’ final league game of the season—their 3-0 triumph over Black last weekend—which should have ruled him out of the final on Saturday.

However, despite being officially listed as banned for the match, the wideman was named in Sundowns’ squad list—and on their teamsheet—for Saturday’s showdown.

At one point in the contest, Mosimane, apparently unaware of Langerman’s ineligibility, sought to introduce the full-back from the bench, before the fourth official intervened and appeared to prevent the Brazilians left-back from entering the pitch.

It remains to be seen to what extent Celtic will pursue any further disciplinary matters against Sundowns and their cup success, although Mosimane appears unperturbed.

“ in 2012 they won the Telkom [Knockout] Cup [vs Sundowns] with a ball that never crossed the line,” Mosimane continued. “Who talks about it now?

"I don't do admin at the club, I don't do that,” he added. “I focus on coaching the team and if I have reports on certain issues, of course, I can't be a coach who doesn't observe all those things, but I don't know about that. I'm not aware at this point in time.

“The management will have to tell us about all this, but you must win on the pitch,” Jingles concluded. "Imagine you are going to raise the trophy...'Oh, by the way there was this thing' and where's the trophy? And then you celebrate…I mean really."