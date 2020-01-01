Mosimane defiant after visiting Al Ahly with injury-hit Mamelodi Sundowns side

The Brazilians arrived in Cairo on Tuesday as they resume their 2019/20 Caf Champions League campaign

coach Pitso Mosimane is wearing a brave face amid having a depleted defence ahead of their Caf quarter-final, first-leg clash against on Saturday.

Downs touched down in Cairo on Tuesday with uncertainty over some players who are racing against time for fitness ahead of this crucial tie.

Most affected is the defence with full-back Thapelo Morena already out injured, while Ricardo Nascimento, Mosa Lebusa, Tebogo Langerman and goalkeeper Denis Onyango are all fitness concerns.

Anele Ngcongca is suspended for the match but Mosimane has tried to downplay what appears to be an injury crisis in his camp.

“It’s not that serious but we are being careful about that,” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

Mosimane might be drawing confidence from the fact he rested all these players in last Sunday’s Nedbank Cup match against Vaal University of Technology (VUT) to give them time to recover, with only Langerman featuring on the bench.

Underlining the magnitude of the Al Ahly match, Mosimane said he will not risk throwing inexperienced players into the fray.

“It’s not going to be Nico (Nicholus Lukhubeni)‚ he’s still too young. He gave away the penalty [against VUT in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday]. It was a bit naïve‚” Mosimane said.

“We will need to be organised and they will look to push us into our own half of the field‚ but hopefully we can use our speed behind them. Unfortunately, we’ll miss Thapelo’s speed.

“We need to absorb the pressure‚ we need to be mentally strong and we need to be well organised. It’s a game where the tactics and the mind will be key.”

Despite the injury crisis, Mosimane is not short on apt replacements with Wayne Arendse, Rivaldo Coetzee, Motjeka Madisha and Bangaly Soumahoro likely to step in if the injured players do not recover on time.