Mosimane declares 2023 is Mzansi’s year, hails Mamelodi Sundowns & Marumo Gallants for ‘controlled arrogance’

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to South African team’s progression in Caf club competitions.

Sundowns reached the Caf CL semis

Gallants then made it to the Caf CC last-four

Mosimane hails the SA teams' exploits

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns reached the Champions League semi-finals following an emphatic 6-2 aggregate victory over CR Belouizdad in the quarter-finals. Twenty-four hours later, Marumo Gallants also advanced to the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup after seeing of Pyramids.

The Brazilians will now face another North African opponent Wydad Casablanca in the last four while Bahlabani ba Ntwa will face Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Mosimane feels South African teams have mastered the art of beating North African teams and says this season belongs to South African teams.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: "South African football style of play, is just, especially when the teams play with controlled arrogance and confidence," said Mosimane on social media.

"South African teams have won continental trophies before and will continue to do so. Anybody underestimating them will be at their own peril. They won't stop surprising.

"South African teams do lose some games, and it is normal in football, but now is the time that there should be an understanding and belief that it is doable. 2023 is the Year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns and Gallants’ exploits on the continent have triggered a debate on the standard of the Premier Soccer League.

Some fans feel it shows the local league is one of the strongest in Africa, considering that Bahlabani ba Ntwa are fighting relegation at home but beating some of the best teams on the continent.

As for Sundowns, they are bidding for a first Champions League title since 2016 and they are touted as favourites this season, especially after routing CR Belouizdad.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOWNS & GALLANTS? Before facing Wydad on May 12, Sundowns will visit AmaZulu for a Premier Soccer League assignment on Wednesday.

On the same day, Gallants will travel to Maritzburg United before visiting Young Africans for the May 10 fixture.