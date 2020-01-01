Mosimane criticises ref after Mkhuma push decision costs Mamelodi Sundowns

The experienced tactician also rued defensive mistakes as he reflected on Downs' clash with the Team of Choice

coach Pitso Mosimane was pleased with how his side performed against on Friday evening, but has rued the referee's decisions and specifically the decision not to award his side a penalty.

The Tshwane giants dropped two points when they drew 2-2 with the Team of Choice in a match which was played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, with one controversial moment drawing criticism from Mosimane.

While Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, the Brazilians didn't receive a spot-kick when Promise Mkhuma was felled in the box after a collision with Maritzburg defender Rushine De Reuck.

"Tonight, Promise was pushed from behind, we didn't get a penalty, we deserved another penalty," Mosimane told SuperSport TV. "It doesn't mean if you gave us one, then you can't give the next one. Those things work a little bit against us.

"And the red card also but you have to focus on what does the game say? What is happening? If you want to focus on the results, yes you're right but football is not about results, football is a game and the game yields results. It's unfortunate, very sad."

Masandawana were ultimately awarded a penalty in the second half after Maritzburg defender Nazeer Allie was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, although the result leaves them second in the league standings - five points behind leaders with five matches left.

The reigning PSL champions took the lead twice, but Maritzburg fought back to ensure that the game ended in a draw and Mosimane felt that it was their best match since the current season resumed.

"Yes, we allowed them to come back to us. It's the first time I see them play much better [since the restart], we really played much better than all the games," he added. "Okay, against Wits we played a little bit better, to be honest, but tonight out of the last three games at least we stressed that we need to play. We were playing. You could see that we could score.

"If you're a football person you could see that with ten against 11 we played. We didn't sit back, we tried to play."

As well as taking aim at the referees, Mosimane was also unhappy with costly errors made by his side.

"We had a chance, we could have won the game tonight," Jingles continued. "We made two big mistakes, two turn-overs on the goals they scored. Yeah, big mistakes on us, that happens, but we're also a little bit unfortunate, to be honest.

"Denis [Onyango] called for the ball but [Motjeka] Madisha cleared it. That's a miscommunication between the two, but we're also a little bit unfortunate in these rounds.

"We've had a lot of unfortunate situations. Last time [Peter] Shalulile controlled the ball with a hand and he finished the goal, he scored. Last time [against ], Happy Jele or [Ntsikelelo] Nyauza, I think it's Jele, he went out with the ball in his hand in the box, we didn't get a penalty."

Sundowns are set to take on Lamontville in their next league match on Monday, August 24.