Florent Ibenge is still hurting after failing to win the 2016 Caf Champions League title which was clinched by Pitso Mosimane's Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ibenge recalled how his former side AS Vita was disqualified for fielding an ineligible player in the 2016 campaign and Sundowns got another chance in the annual competition.

Masandawana made amends and went all the way to win their maiden Africa elite club competition by beating Zamalek in the final under the tutorial of Pitso Mosimane.

Ibenge insists his team had desired quality and rued the lost chance that might have seen them win the Caf Champions League, suggesting it was unfair to be disqualified from the competition.

WHAT HE SAID: "Just to knock Sundowns out means we had the quality," Ibenge said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We were so good that season, absolutely we could have won the Champions League. But you know, Sundowns, when they came back, mentally they changed and they were given the strength to win the competition.

"It is a wound, it will always be a wound. First of all, I consider myself an educator, so I don't like cheating.

"We didn’t know about the player [Idrissa Traore] that was suspended, we played in Tanzania and won 5-0, we didn’t know. So it will always be a wound and yeah – it’s just the way it is.

"But it was so unfair, being qualified and then being disqualified because of not having information about the player [who was serving a four-match suspension].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibenge had a chance to avenge when he led Al Hilal Omdurman against the Brazilians in Group B of the competition but fell to a Cassius Mailula strike.

However, they bounced back and defeated Al Ahly by the same margin to go second in the pool with three points, three less than Downs who have a 100 percent winning record after victory against Coton Sport.

It will be interesting to see whether Ibenge can help the Sudanese outfit defeat the South African giants when they meet at home.

WHAT NEXT: Ibenge will now be focusing on the game against Coton Sport while Sundowns prepare for a tricky fixture away against Percy Tau's Red Devils.