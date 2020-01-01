Mosimane calls on Mamelodi Sundowns fans to support Orlando Pirates

The Brazilians are not in domestic action this week and the 55-year-old coach wants his club fans to join the Buccaneers

head coach Pitso Mosimane has called on the club's fans to support in this weekend's Soweto derby against .

The Brazilians are second on the standings and four points behind Amakhosi with 10 league games to go.

According to Mosimane, if Chiefs lose on Saturday then the title race will be more exciting than it currently is.

More teams

"Obviously if you want the league to be exciting, you don't wish them [Kaizer Chiefs] to win on Saturday," Mosimane told the media.

Mosimane said Chiefs fans were backing Bloemfontein in last week's league match at Loftus Versveld Stadium, adding that Sundowns fans must rally behind the Buccaneers this weekend.

"When we played [Bloemfontein] Celtic, did you see the Chiefs fans at Loftus? They came in numbers [to support Celtic]. When we played Chippa [United], they came in big numbers.

"Probably Masandawana must go and join the Buccaneers there [at Soccer City]."

Article continues below

The Glamour Boys are top of the log with 45 points from 20 league games while Pirates find themselves in third, six points behind their arch-rivals going into this weekend's Soweto Derby.

Chiefs are under pressure to stretch their lead after losing to at home on February 15.

With Sundowns not in domestic action this weekend, a win could see Chiefs extend their lead going into the final matches of the season while a loss could prove catastrophic in their attempt to win the league.