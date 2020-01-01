Mosimane blames Mamelodi Sundowns tactics as Kerr boasts ‘I know my job’

The Downs tactician rued his game plan for the shock defeat by the Limpopo side as the Brazilians blew a chance to go top

coach Pitso Mosimane has described the current Premier Soccer League ( ) title ras as “unbelievable” following the 1-0 defeat by FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Namibian midfielder Ananias Gebhardt scored in the 20th minute to separate the two sides and hand Baroka a lifeline in their fight against relegation.

Gebhardt headed in a corner kick taken by Tshediso Patjie to beat Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene for the all-important goal.

More teams

With Downs blowing an opportunity to go up the PSL standings after leaders had suffered defeat earlier on, Mosimane placed blame on his tactics for the loss.

“The way it’s going no [I have never seen a league race like this] to be honest. It’s unbelievable,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Only one thing [went wrong]. We did not pick up [marking Baroka players] on their corner kick [which resulted in the goal] and we got punished. Yeah we did not pick them up.

“Yes probably [we did not create enough chances]. Only tactics change after the game becomes a different kind of a game. The game plan goes out of the way so we are playing, fighting to try and score. So it became totally a different game after they scored and you have to understand they are surviving. They needed the points.

“We thought we needed the points more than them but they fought for the points and you can’t blame them for sitting in all the time. They did what they had to do.”

As frustration and tempers flared during the match, there was a verbal altercation between Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha and some Baroka substitutes during the match.

“Baroka players disrespected Madisha which was not good,” added Mosimane.

“I mean most especially it was players who were on the bench who were sitting there. You know disrespecting somebody who is playing whilst you are sitting there in the cold, in the stands I don’t think it’s good, it’s bad.

“It’s not a good thing to do but it’s okay, it’s part of football. We don’t have to focus more on that. That’s not what made us not to score. We didn’t score because we got the opportunities to score? We did not. We got the opportunities.”

The result was Baroka’s first win since the season restarted and they are now placed in position 13 after climbing two rungs up from second-from-bottom.

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr commended his side for some solid defending to repulse pressure from Sundowns.

An emotional Kerr also hailed his tactics being superior to Sundowns’ as he boasted of his capabilities.

“We defended like a unit and again a clean sheet is more important but yeah it’s fantastic. I know what they can do week in, week out but you know what they can do against big teams," said Kerr.

“Indeed [change of formation paid off]. I know my job, that’s the problem. I know my job because I have stood in for 30 years as a player and now as a coach. If people leave me alone to do my job I will make this club a success. You know and unfortunately, I should be up with this result but inside I am really angry.

Article continues below

“He [Gebhardt] is an ultimate professional. Every Friday we weigh the players since we have been in this bubble and he tells me before he gets on the scale that he will be 73.3 kilos and every Friday he has been 73.3 kilos. That’s true professionalism.

“He got sent off against Bloemfontein , massive disappointment and then he scores the winning goal. Fantastic. But everybody, the technical staff, the bench, the players who played today, [were] fantastic I can’t ask for much more.”

Baroka now prepare to face SuperSport United in their next match as they continue their fight for survival while Sundowns take on basement side in their next game.