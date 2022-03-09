Mosimane best coach in Africa? Fans celebrate new Al Ahly deal
Al Ahly fans have taken to their social media pages to welcome the club’s decision to extend the contract of coach Pitso Mosimane for the next two years.
The North African giants confirmed on Wednesday the 57-year-old South African tactician had, alongside his technical bench, signed a deal that will see them continue in their roles until 2024.
The latest news ended speculation linking the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach with a move away from the club.
Mosimane has enjoyed great success since joining the Red Devils on September 30, 2020, as he clinched back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and two Club World Cup bronze medals.
Al Ahly fans have thanked the club for taking the bold move to tie down Mosimane to another deal, though one fan feels he should have been handed a five-year contract and not two.
Other fans feel the extension of Mosimane’s deal will bring more success at the Egyptian club while some called on him to focus on more trophies and leave his critics alone.
Another fan labelled Mosimane as one of the best coaches in the world and the real 'GOAT of Africa'.
Meanwhile, a fan from South Africa praised Mosimane for the new deal, saying he was flying the country’s flag high while another described his latest move as a "beautiful African story.”
Another South African felt Bafana Bafana should have given Mosimane the opportunity to handle them and believe in him.
Do you support Mosimane’s decision to extend their stay with Al Ahly? Drop your thoughts in the comment box below.